City attorney driven home after arrest without jail booking

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A city attorney in Mississippi was arrested and driven home by a police officer without being booked at the jail, fingerprinted or photographed.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that Tupelo city attorney Ben Logan was brought to the county jail Friday but never booked on DUI-related charges.

The 55-year-old was stopped by a state trooper at a safety checkpoint in Tupelo and refused to take a breath analysis test. Logan is charged with refusing the test, a misdemeanor.

Johnson says the sheriff's department had no role in Logan's detention or release.

The newspaper reports Logan had attended a city-sponsored Christmas party where alcohol was served.

City spokeswoman Leesha Faulkner said Johnson was not in a city-owned vehicle.

Logan's arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 26.