City Councilmember in Grant County arrested for voyeurism

WARDEN, Wash. (AP) — A city councilmember in the small Grant County city of Warden has been arrested on investigation of voyeurism.

The Columbia Basin Herald reports that local and federal authorities took 53-year-old Michael Shane Leavitt into custody Thursday. He was in Grant County Jail Friday.

Warden Police Chief Rick Martin says police began investigating Leavitt last fall after a 9-year-old student alleged he used his phone to record her under her dress at school. The chief says Leavitt's phone was seized and found to contain voyeuristic videos. The FBI was called in to help in the investigation.

Leavitt works as substitute teacher in the Warden School District.

It was not immediately clear whether Leavitt had an attorney. A message left at a listed home number for him was not immediately returned.

The city's website says his term on the council expires in 2019.

