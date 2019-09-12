Chinese real estate scion's California murder trial to start

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The trial of a Chinese real estate scion who posted a $35 million bail after being charged with orchestrating the 2016 murder of her children's father is set to start Thursday in Northern California.

Tiffany Li's wealthy family, who made millions operating Chinese construction projects, helped her post the unprecedented bail, allowing her to remain under house arrest at her mansion.

Li and her boyfriend, Kaveh Bayat, are charged with the murder of 27-year-old Keith Green, the father of Li's children.

Prosecutors say she feared losing custody of her children and directed her boyfriend to kill Green.

Bayat remained jailed on $35 million bail.

Green's body was found along a dirt road in Sonoma County, nearly two weeks after he had been last seen meeting with Li at a restaurant to discuss custody of their children.