China actor Fan drops off social media amid tax probe rumors





Photo: Thibault Camus, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Fan Bingbing poses for photographers as she arrives for the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Chinese actress Fan has disappeared from social media amid rumors she is the target of a tax evasion investigation and that she, her brother and boyfriend have been barred from leaving China. less FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Fan Bingbing poses for photographers as she arrives for the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Chinese ... more Photo: Thibault Camus, AP Image 2 of 2 FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Fan Bingbing poses for photographers as she arrives for the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has disappeared from social media amid rumors she is the target of a tax evasion investigation and that she, her brother and boyfriend have been barred from leaving China. less FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Fan Bingbing poses for photographers as she arrives for the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Chinese ... more Photo: Alastair Grant, AP China actor Fan drops off social media amid tax probe rumors 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has disappeared from social media amid rumors she is the target of a tax evasion investigation.

Fan is usually a prolific user of China's main microblogging service Weibo, but her account hasn't been updated since June 2, when she wrote about the work of her charitable foundation.

Her boyfriend, actor Li Chen, has not updated his account since July 6.

Fan has appeared in dozens of movies and TV series in China, but is best known internationally for her role as Blink in 2014's "X-Men: Days of Future Past."

Chinese media reports say neither Fan, her production company nor agent could be reached.

Criminal cases can be career-ending for Chinese celebrities because authorities, who have control over what content is released, have ordered offenders blacklisted.