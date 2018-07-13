Chilean priest accused of sexually abusing minors arrested

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean authorities have arrested a priest on accusations of sexually abusing minors, the latest turn in a scandal engulfing the country's Roman Catholic Church for having covered up abuses for decades.

Oscar Munoz Toledo was arrested Thursday on the orders of prosecutor Emiliano Arias, who is investigating 14 other suspended priests in the southern diocese of Rancagua for allegedly participating in a network of abuse.

Munoz is accused of the abuse and statutory rape of seven minors. He is scheduled to be taken to court Friday.

Munoz is the first active priest arrested for sexual abuse since March, when a report ordered by Pope Francis revealed a culture of abuse and cover-ups for decades in Chile's church. If he is found guilty, Munoz could be sentenced to prison.