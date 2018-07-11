Child rapist arrested on new charges held on $25K cash bail

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A 70-year-old convicted child rapist from Massachusetts who was set to be released from custody before his arrest last month on new charges is being held on $25,000 cash bail.

Wayne Chapman has pleaded not guilty to charges of open and gross lewdness and lewd, wanton and lascivious acts. Prosecutors say Chapman exposed himself and masturbated in the view of prison staff.

A Middlesex Superior Court Judge on Wednesday set Chapman's bail at $25,000.

Chapman's lawyer said he has no money and can't post bail.

Chapman's arrest came as officials were preparing for his release after two experts ruled he is no longer sexually dangerous.

Chapman was convicted in 1977 of sexually assaulting young boys he lured into the woods. He's been civilly committed since his prison term ended in 2004.