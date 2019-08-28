Child critically wounded after shooting into Tennessee house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a child in Tennessee was seriously wounded when a man shot multiple times into a house with more than a dozen inside and fled in a car.

The Memphis Police Department said in a statement on Twitter that a 7-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in someone's car after he was shot Tuesday night. Police said the child was in critical condition.

Memphis police spokesman Louis Brownlee said Wednesday that the wounded boy was in a back bedroom of the house. Brownlee said there were 13 people inside the house and the shooting could have been "a horrific situation."

Brownlee said the person suspected of shooting into the southeast Memphis home entered the passenger side of a four-door sedan, which drove away.

Authorities are investigating.