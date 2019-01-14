Chicago suburb, Nevada city settle trademark dispute

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Documents show the Chicago suburb of Naperville and the city of Henderson, Nevada, have come to a resolution over use of the trademarked term "Water Street District."

The Naperville Sun reports the Naperville City Council is set Tuesday to approve a resolution settling the dispute. Naperville will no longer use the term "Water Street District" to describe a downtown development.

Officials in the Nevada city sent Naperville officials a 2017 letter saying it "owns exclusive, nationwide rights" to the name. The letter said Naperville's use was unauthorized and violated Henderson's trademark. Henderson threatened litigation unless the cities came to a resolution.

Under the resolution, Naperville won't use the term on maps and won't put it on items like hats, shirts, bags, mugs or key chains.

___

Information from: Naperville Sun, http://napervillesun.chicagotribune.com/