Chicago police: Officers fatally shot armed man during chase

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say officers shot and killed a man who confronted them with a gun during a foot chase on the city's West Side.

In a statement, police say officers responded to a call of a man with a weapon around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says officers found a man with a gun. He says there was a brief foot chase followed by a "confrontation," and that officers shot the man multiple times. The unidentified man was later pronounced dead.

Guglielmi says police recovered a semi-automatic handgun.

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating, including reviewing body camera footage and speaking with witnesses.

The officers involved have been placed on a 30-day administrative duty.