Chicago police: Mother killed shielding baby from gunfire

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 24-year-old woman was fatally shot while shielding her 1-year-old daughter from gunfire.

Police say Brittany Hill was getting out of a vehicle while holding her daughter at about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday when someone started shooting in a neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Chicago police spokeswoman Michelle Tannehill says Hill placed her body over the baby and "shielded the baby from the gunfire." Police say the baby wasn't injured.

Hill was pronounced dead at a suburban Chicago hospital. Police believe the shooter was targeting three people near Hill in a gang-related conflict. No arrests have been made but police say they may have found the shooter's vehicle and are reviewing surveillance footage.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.