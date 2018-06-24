Chicago officer arrested after gun incident at suburban bar

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Chicago police officer was arrested after reportedly pulling out a pistol during a confrontation outside a suburban bar.

Rosemont police say the Chicago officer was attempting to help bouncers escort people from the Park Tavern when he and others started yelling at each other about 3 a.m. Sunday. Police say the officer drew the handgun and pointed it in front of him before he was disarmed by another patron.

Rosemont police say the officer was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm and later released on bond. Rosemont police also contacted the Chicago Police Department's internal affairs division.