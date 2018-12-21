Law clerk hit by charter bus in NYC dies month after wedding

NEW YORK (AP) — A law clerk for a judge in Manhattan federal court was praised Friday for her "excellent legal mind" after she was struck and killed by a charter bus shortly after leaving work.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker said after Kimberly Greer's death that the 28-year-old distinguished herself "through her keen analytical skills and fluent writing."

"We are devastated by this tragedy," Parker said in a statement. "Kimberly was a vibrant young woman with an excellent legal mind."

The judge called Greer "one of the most kind and generous persons I know, quick to lend a hand to colleagues, bake cookies for interns, and mentor students."

A charter bus struck Greer and knocked her to the pavement as she walked in a crosswalk on Leonard Street in lower Manhattan, near the courthouse where she worked as a clerk for Parker, police said.

Bus driver Xi Chen awaited arraignment after being arrested on misdemeanor traffic charges in Thursday's collision.

No telephone number was found for the 50-year-old driver's home. It's not clear whether he has legal representation.

Dian Jiang, owner of NYC Style Limo, told the New York Post that he was devastated that one of his company's buses was involved in a fatal accident.

"It's just very hard to grasp now," Jiang told the newspaper. "We feel really bad for (the victim)."

Jiang said Chen, who had worked for the company since July 2016, had not had any problems at the company before and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the accident occurred.

Besides working as a clerk, Greer taught at Fordham University School of Law.

She graduated in 2016 and married a classmate last month.

Matthew Diller, dean at Fordham Law School, said the school was "shocked and deeply saddened."

"She was an incredible, young lawyer who accomplished so much in so little time," Diller said in a statement.