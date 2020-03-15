Charlotte police investigate fatal shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex in Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the complex shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age and identity of the victim were not released pending notification of his family.

Detectives have been canvassing the area for witnesses. No other information was immediately released.

Police asked anyone with information to call the police department.