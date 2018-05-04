Charges filed in housing complex shooting that injured 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two people have been charged for a shooting at a Minneapolis housing complex that left six people injured.

Hennepin County prosecutors say 21-year-old Rico King, of Minneapolis, faces five counts of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree riot. Thirty-five-year-old Georgina Kellum, of Crystal, is charged with aiding an offender-accomplice after the fact.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old man on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree riot. His whereabouts are unknown.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening at the Little Earth complex. The injured were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

One of the injured, a 14-year-old boy, was later arrested in connection with the shooting.