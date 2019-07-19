Charges dropped in case alleging girl's forced birth control

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Charges have been dropped against a woman accused of forcing her friend's 12-year-old daughter to get a birth control implant without the mother's permission.

Online court documents show two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person were withdrawn Friday against 29-year-old Valerie Fullum.

Mike Manko is a spokesman for the Allegheny County district attorney's office. He says investigators "came across an evidentiary issue" that they "could not overcome."

Fullum's attorney, Steve Townsend, says that the girl was never forced to get the implant, and that story was fabricated by others who wanted to discredit his client.

He says Fullum lost her job during the ordeal, feels vindicated and now must work on mending her reputation.