Charges dropped after Oklahoma doctor agrees to end practice

In this June 30, 2016 photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, Dr. John A. Fuller is pictured in a booking photo.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Rape and sexual battery charges have been dismissed against an Oklahoma City doctor who agreed to stop practicing medicine.

Oklahoma County records show charges were dismissed Monday against 65-year-old Dr. John A. Fuller after he agreed to give up his practice.

The charges were filed against Fuller, a gynecologist and pain management specialist, after female patients accused him of inappropriately touching them during examinations.

Juries ruled against two other women who sued Fuller alleging assault and battery. Joshua Stockton, an attorney for one woman, didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

Fuller's attorney, Scott Adams, says Fuller agreed to stop practicing medicine "to move on with his life."

District Attorney David Prater says he's glad the case was resolved in a way that assures Fuller won't have contact with patients.