Charge dropped against woman who escaped serial killer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a domestic violence charge against a South Carolina woman who survived being held captive by a convicted serial killer.

The Greenville News reports prosecutors dismissed charges against Kala Brown and her boyfriend last week after finding they couldn't be proved beyond a reasonable doubt. Brown told authorities she punched her boyfriend in the face after he "bucked" her with his chest during an argument in July.

Brown's earlier partners died violently.

Authorities ruled that her fiance killed himself in February with a self-inflicted stab wound to the chest.

Brown went missing in 2016 and was found chained in a shipping container by Todd Kohlhepp, who eventually admitted to killing seven people including Brown's boyfriend.

