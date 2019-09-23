Chandler police arrest woman accused of false reporting

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler say a woman has been arrested for alleged false reporting to law enforcement.

They say 39-year-old Jennifer Bryan was booked into jail Monday.

Chandler patrol officers were sent to a home shortly after midnight on a report of a shooting.

Police say an unidentified female called 911 to report somebody was shot in the chest at the residence.

But when officers arrived at the home, no sign of a shooting or an emergency was found.

Police contacted Bryan, who lived next door. They say she denied any involvement in the incident.

But they say she was arrested after the police dispatch center confirmed the 911 call originated from Bryan's phone.

It's unclear if Bryan has a lawyer yet.