Center to offer therapy in wake of Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Beach is opening a center to provide counseling and other forms of support for people impacted by the city's mass shooting.

The city on Virginia's coast said in statement that the center will open next week. Its staff will provide individual counseling as well as group therapy. Alternative forms of help such as yoga and meditation will also be available.

A similar center opened following the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that claimed 58 lives.

The May 31 shooting in Virginia Beach left 12 people dead and several others wounded. Shooter DeWayne Craddock was a city engineer who opened fire in the municipal building where he had worked for years. Police shot and killed him.

Police and an independent security firm are conducting ongoing investigations into what happened.