Cave home to ancient humans damaged near Utah-Nevada line

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a cave near the Utah-Nevada border that was home to ancient humans has been damaged after a recent break-in.

Utah State Parks said in a news release Monday that the suspects broke through a gate at the entrance of the Danger Cave State Park Heritage Site and stole artifacts, lighting and safety equipment from inside. Among the items stolen were a small woven basket and stone projectile.

The cave is only open to visitors who come with a trained archaeologist.

An archaeologist discovered the damage Saturday and that it likely occurred earlier that week. No arrests have been made.

The cave was used by humans at least 11,000 years ago and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966.

The cave is located 120 miles (193 kilometers) west of Salt Lake City.