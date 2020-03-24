Casper man faces murder charge in wife's shooting death

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man accused of shooting his wife before calling 911 and confessing to the crime faces a first-degree murder charge.

Edward E. Robertson, 49, walked out of his home in Casper with his hands in the air Friday night and was handcuffed, prosecutors allege in court documents.

Police allegedly found Dana Marie Robertson, 42, dead of a single gunshot inside the home, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.

Robertson remained jailed Tuesday and didn't have an attorney on file to comment on his behalf. He made an initial court appearance by video Monday due to restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Robertson allegedly told a detective he kicked his wife out of their home a few weeks before the shooting because he thought she was cheating on him, according to court documents.

The couple reconciled but on Friday she asked for a separation, he allegedly told a detective.

After his wife refused to go to bed with him, Robertson allegedly shot her as she lay on a makeshift bed on the floor in another room, according to court documents.

Prosecutors hadn't said whether they would seek the death penalty. If they don't, Robertson faces up to life in prison if convicted.