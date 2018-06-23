Casper man denies taking $165K from elderly woman

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A former Wyoming car salesman has pleaded not guilty to felony charges alleging he financially exploited a 92-year-old Casper woman, obtaining more than $165,000.

KTWO-AM reports Taylor Cole Few, 26, was released Friday after posting a $3,000 bond. His public defender says he now works in Montana.

Prosecutors allege that over nine months, Few received over $165,000 in checks from the victim, who also withdrew $17,000 from her bank account.

Court records say the woman, who is now in memory care, spent more than $47,000 on vehicles at the dealership where Few worked. He received $3,000 in commissions.

Few told investigators he ran errands for the woman and she was helping him start up a lawn care business. He said he purchased lawn care equipment, but his bank records showed spending on shopping, travel, gambling and car payments.

___

Information from: KTWO-AM, http://www.k2radio.com/