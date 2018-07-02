Case set for review after man dies 10 months after shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors are reviewing the case of an Evansville man charged with attempted murder now that a man he allegedly shot last summer has died from his injuries.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's office says Austin Smith died Friday. He was shot on Aug. 31, 2017, when 22-year-old Travis Phelps allegedly fired several shots into Smith's car, causing him to crash.

A woman who was in Smith's car had reportedly called Smith and asked for a ride after she argued with Phelps.

Phelps faces two counts of attempted murder in Smith's shooting, but WFIE-TV reports the county prosecutor's office says in a statement that they'll be reviewing the facts in the case "and take into account this new development."

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Phelps remains jailed without bond.