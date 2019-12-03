Casa Grande man gets 17 ½ years in prison for fatal shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — A Casa Grande man has been sentenced to 17 ½ years in federal prison for a 2018 murder on the Gila River Indian Community south of Phoenix.

Prosecutors say 34-year-old Timothy Wayne Lewis Jr. will be on five years of supervised release after serving his sentence.

Lewis pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder in the case.

He was accused of fatally shooting a Gila River tribal member in September 2018.

Authorities say Lewis is a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation.