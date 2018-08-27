Carjacking suspect shot by police in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A carjacking suspect is in critical and unstable condition after being shot by police in St. Louis.

Police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that a red Mustang was taken in a downtown carjacking at 12:45 a.m. Monday. The car was spotted around 4:15 a.m. and a chase began.

The vehicle stopped and the suspect got out and ran. A foot chase ended behind a home. Police Chief John Hayden says the officer saw the suspect reach toward his waistband. The officer opened fire, striking the suspect in the abdomen.

Police searched the area where the shooting took place but didn't immediately find a gun. Hayden says it does not appear the suspect fired any shots.

The officer involved is 25 years old and a three-year veteran of the department.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com