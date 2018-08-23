Caregiver accused of imprisoning California woman for years

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Southern California caregiver is accused of holding a woman prisoner for years in order to pocket her $910 a month in Social Security payments.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says 52-year-old Shirley Montano pleaded not guilty Wednesday to multiple counts including kidnapping for extortion and elder abuse.

The alleged crimes occurred between 2011 and this year while the victim required in-home care.

Prosecutors say Montano kept the 59-year-old woman in a small room where she was starved and beaten. At one point, the woman weighed just 81 pounds (37 kilograms).

Authorities say she's recovering.

The newspaper says Montano is currently serving a one-year sentence for financial elder abuse involving another victim. If she's convicted of the new charges, she could face life in prison.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com