Car involved in fatal hit-and-run turned over to police

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say someone has turned in the car involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 5-year-old boy in west Philadelphia.

Authorities say the 2016 Hyundai Sonata was turned in Sunday afternoon after officials released photos to the public asking for help finding the car that struck Xavier Moy.

Xavier was struck just after 4 p.m. Friday and rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Police did not say who turned in the car, and no arrests have been made.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.