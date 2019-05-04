Car chase in Cheyenne results in man being shot and wounded

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Police shot and wounded a man who led police on a high-speed chase through downtown Cheyenne.

The Cheyenne Police Department says the man suffered two gunshot wounds and was taken to the local hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on his condition. His name was not released.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the chase began outside city limits on Friday evening when troopers tried to stop a stolen vehicle.

After going through the downtown area at speeds close to 65 mph (104 kph), the chase ended around 6:30 p.m. east of downtown.

Cheyenne police say during the pursuit there was an exchange of gunfire between the driver of the vehicle and law enforcement officers.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The incident is under investigation.