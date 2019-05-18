Capitol Watch: Domestic violence issues in the spotlight

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York government news, lawmakers gave support this week to domestic violence victims.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation allowing judges to reduce prison sentences for domestic abuse victims who committed crimes while defending themselves against their abusers.

The same day, the Assembly passed bills that would give other types of support to abused men and women.

One would expand the family court's definition of domestic violence to include not just acts of physical force, but also identify theft, grand larceny and coercion.

Other approved legislation would increase the statute of limitations for civil lawsuits over injuries caused by domestic violence from one year to two years, and prohibit employers from discriminating against domestic violence survivors.

Those bills still need approval in the state Senate.