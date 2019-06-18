Canadian man gets 26 years for role in suicide attack

NEW YORK (AP) — A Canadian man has been sentenced to 26 years in U.S. prison for supporting a group of jihadists who committed a 2009 suicide attack that killed five American soldiers in Iraq.

U.S. District Judge Roslynn Mauskopf said Tuesday that Faruq Khalil Muhammad 'Isa played a limited role in the conspiracy and did not deserve the life term called for under federal sentencing guidelines.

The sentence was spelled out in a plea agreement that remains under seal in federal court in Brooklyn.

Several of the soldiers' relatives urged the judge to impose a life sentence. But Mauskopf said 'Isa played a limited role compared to other co-conspirators and wasn't involved in planning the actual attack.

'Isa pleaded guilty to sending the attackers money and providing them logistical support.