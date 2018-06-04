California prison investigates inmate death as homicide
Updated 5:25 pm, Monday, June 4, 2018
DELANO, Calif. (AP) — Officials at a central California state prison say they are investigating an inmate's death as a homicide.
Authorities at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano said Monday that guards found 33-year-old Daniel Muniz unresponsive in his cell in March.
He died of head injuries Friday at an outside hospital.
They say his cellmate, 36-year-old Toribio Mendoza, was treated for bruises, swelling and cuts consistent with a fight.
Mendoza was serving a life term from Fresno County for false imprisonment, criminal threats, illegally possessing a firearm, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree attempted robbery.
Muniz was serving a 23-year sentence from Tulare County voluntary manslaughter and illegally possessing and firing a gun.
The prison houses more than 3,400 inmates.