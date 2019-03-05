California prison guard suspected of taking cash bribes

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a prison guard has been arrested on suspicion of taking cash bribes in exchange for smuggling contraband into a Southern California lockup.

The Department of Justice says Monday that Paul James Hayes was a lieutenant assigned to investigate wrongdoing by inmates and guards at the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville. The 49-year-old was arrested last week and could face federal charges including accepting bribes and conspiracy.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years behind bars.

Officials say Hayes accepted a total of $40,000 in cash from the girlfriend of an inmate to bring illicit items into the prison.

The woman, 42-year-old Angel Wagner, was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and bribery.

It wasn't immediately known if Hayes or Wagner have attorneys.