California man threatens synagogue shooting in online posts

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a San Francisco Bay Area man posted anti-Semitic threats in an online chatroom and threatened to commit a mass shooting at a synagogue.

Police have arrested 23-year-old Ross Farca and a search of his Concord home Monday turned up an illegal AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, Nazi literature, camouflage clothes, a sword and high-capacity magazines.

The East Bay Times reports Farca used Steam, a popular video game platform, where his screen name "Adolf Hitler (((6 Million)))" was an apparent reference to the number of Jewish people killed during the Holocaust.

Concord police say the FBI found Farca's comments online, which included threats to shoot law enforcement and claims that he had an assault rifle. He did not specify any locations.

It was not immediately clear if Farca had an attorney.