California man pleads guilty to trying to buy ricin

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man has pleaded guilty to trying to obtain the poison ricin for use as a weapon.

Steve Kim of La Crescenta entered the plea Monday in Los Angeles federal court.

Authorities say last year, Kim tried to obtain the poison online from an undercover FBI agent, saying he wanted to use it on someone. He was arrested in November.

U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna says ricin can be used as a weapon of mass destruction because only a few grains of ricin can kill and there is no antidote.

Under a plea agreement with Kim, the government will recommend a maximum sentence of about seven years in prison.