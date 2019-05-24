California man accused running over woman in New Mexico

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A California man is accused of running over a woman after police say he was caught shoplifting in northwestern New Mexico.

The Farmington Daily Times reports 34-year-old Eddie Hernandez has been charged with five felony counts, including leaving the scene of an accident knowingly and causing great bodily harm by vehicle.

Bloomfield police say Hernandez of Visalia tried to flee Tuesday in his SUV after employees saw him steal from a dollar store.

A witness told police that her grandmother was walking to her car when the SUV hit her, and then it drove back and forth over her.

Court documents say the woman suffered a brain bleed and a fractured collarbone and pelvis.

Defense attorney Sarah Field did not immediately return a call for comment on behalf of Hernandez.

