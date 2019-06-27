California couple arrested after children injured in home

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A California couple has been arrested on child abuse charges after a boy and girl were found injured inside their home.

KESQ-TV reported Monday that 34-year-old Eric Pacheco and 38-year-old Tanya Conchola were arrested in Moreno Valley Sunday.

Pacheco and Conchola were arrested on four counts each of child abuse likely to produce great bodily injury.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a call of a boy not breathing in the city 63 miles (101 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Authorities say the boy was transported to a hospital and listed in critical condition following surgery.

Police say a girl suffered non-life threatening injuries and was in stable condition.

The ages of the children were not provided.

Bail for Pacheco and Conchola was set at $2.5 million and $140,000.

___

