Business owner finds burglary suspect after police leave

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Persistence paid off for the owner of a Fairbanks car dealership after police investigated a suspected burglary in progress but departed without finding a suspect.

Lane Nichols, owner of Gene's Chrysler, and his son continued the search Monday night in the dealership's storage yard and found a man hiding in an SUV, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported .

'You know, you can only be violated so many times, and I was just so happy that we got one of the bad guys," Nichols said. "He was dressed for Arctic weather and he systematically went through (the) entire lot. The video is actually pretty informative."

The 29-year-old suspect faces misdemeanor theft and trespassing charges.

Security cameras sent an alert to the dealership manager at 10 p.m. Monday and captured footage of a man rummaging through vehicles.

Nichols met police at the business. They searched the car the suspect was last seen entering but could not find him.

The officers left but Nichols and his son decided to keep looking. They soon got a call from the manager, who was still monitoring security footage.

The manager directed them to a sport utility vehicle, where Nichols and his son found the suspect lying on the second-row floorboard, facing the back seat.

The man was bundled up for Arctic conditions and wore a headlamp.

Nichols implied he had a weapon and told the man not to move. Police arrived and made the arrest.

___

