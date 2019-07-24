Burned body found in SW Louisiana identified

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A body found in southwest Louisiana last week has been identified and a murder warrant has been issued in connection with his death.

KPLC-TV reports the body of 29-year-old Zaccheus H. Burton, of Baton Rouge, was found July 17 at the end of a dead-end road near DeQuincy.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso says Burton's body was severely burned and was identified using DNA.

Mancuso says deputies learned that Burton had traveled to the Lake Charles area by bus and was staying with 40-year-old Nathaniel Mitchell III in Iowa (EYE-oh-WAY). An arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Mitchell, who flew from Lake Charles on July 21 to St. Louis, Missouri.

Anyone with information on Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-491-3605.

___

Information from: KPLC-TV, http://kplctv.com