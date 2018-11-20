Burglary suspect charged in deadly shootout with homeowner

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A burglary suspect has been charged with a deadly shootout with a St. Louis County homeowner.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 24-year-old Sean Buchannon Jr. was charged Monday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and burglary in the shooting death of 38-year-old Joseph Titchen.

Police say Buchannon was burglarizing Titchen's home earlier this month when the homeowner discovered him in the living room. Both men opened fire, and both men were hit.

Police say Titchen ran to a nearby home, where he was found dead on the front porch. Officers found an injured Buchannon and several weapons inside Titchen's home.

Buchannon was treated at a hospital and released, then charged. He is jailed on $250,000 cash only bail. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

