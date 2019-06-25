Brownington man charged with assault on woman in Newport

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — A Brownington man is being held without bail after being charged with a violent assault of a woman in downtown Newport.

WCAX-TV reports that Geromy Wells pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of aggravated assault, lewd and lascivious conduct and unlawful restraint.

Orleans County State's Attorney Jennifer Barrett says because Wells has more than three previous felony convictions he's being charged as a repeat offender. He could face life in prison if convicted.

Authorities say the alleged assault happened near a foot bridge near Main Street on Saturday. They say Wells didn't know the victim but the two had crossed paths earlier that night. The victim was with another person when they observed Wells drinking.

Barrett said the assault happened when the woman had separated from the other person.

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com