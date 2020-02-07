Brother and sister sentenced for marijuana conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A sister and brother were sentenced Friday for their roles in a marijuana distribution ring that involved mailing marijuana from Colorado to Missouri.

Natalie McNeil, 34, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Tanner McNeil, 30, of Denver, were in federal court in Missouri.

Natalie McNeil was sentenced to four years and three months without parole and ordered to forfeit $121,000 to the government. Tanner McNeil was sentenced to 2.5 years and ordered to forfeit just over $1 million.

They are among five Missouri residents and two Colorado residents who have pleaded guilty and been sentenced in the case, prosecutors said.

Tanner McNeil and Benjamin Parker, 29, of Denver, shipped the marijuana to co-conspirators in Missouri in sealed packages inside plastic protein containers, prosecutors said. Each shipment usually contained between 4 to 6 pounds. A total of 121 packages (484 to 726 pounds of marijuana) were shipped during the conspiracy.

Natalie McNeil deposited cash in the bank accounts of Tanner McNeil and Parker in Missouri. The men then withdrew the money from Colorado banks.

A total of $1.7 million in drug proceeds were deposited in Missouri, Investigators determined Tanner McNeil and Parker withdrew about $1.3 million in Colorado.