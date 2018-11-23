Brazil police issue 22 arrest warrants in 'Car Wash' probe

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's federal police issued 22 arrest warrants Friday as part of a probe into a corruption and money laundering scheme involving the construction of the new headquarters of the state oil company in the northeastern city of Salvador.

So far, police have arrested 17 people. Further details were not immediately available

The ongoing 'Car Wash' kickback probe has engulfed Petrobras and ensnared politicians and businessmen.

The latest arrest warrants were issued weeks after the federal judge who was instrumental in the investigation resigned from his position and agreed to be justice minister in the government of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro.

Former Judge Sergio Moro said at the time that investigations would continue in the hands of local judges in the southern city of Curitiba, where many of the cases have been tried.