Boy, 13, charged with fatally stabbing 15-year-old girl

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a 15-year-old girl died of stab wounds in Syracuse.

Police say Janya Thomas was found with a stab wound to the abdomen shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday on Pennsylvania Avenue. She later died at a hospital.

Authorities say she was stabbed during a fight with a 13-year-old boy, who was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon Saturday afternoon.

Police say the boy's name is not being released because of his age.