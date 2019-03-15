Boy, 11, charged with attempted murder in Tennessee shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say an 11-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that critically wounded two people.

The Memphis Police Department said officers went to the scene of a shooting at a home Wednesday night. Police said two people had been shot and they had been taken to a hospital.

Police said Friday that a 14-year-old boy was in extremely critical condition. A 34-year-old man was critical but stable. Police have not released their names.

The 11-year-old boy has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. His name has not been released and it's not clear whether he had a lawyer Friday. He is being held at the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center as he awaits a hearing.

Police are still investigating the shooting.