Bouncer shot and killed outside Irish bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a bouncer was shot and killed outside a bar in Ohio.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says Robert Lamont Woods was escorting patrons to their cars outside O'Toole's Irish Pub and Grill in Columbus around 3 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle pulled up and the occupants opened fire.
Woods was struck and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have described the suspects as being in their early to mid-20s.
A search for them is ongoing.
