Boston police supervisors placed on leave amid OT probe

BOSTON (AP) — Two Boston police supervisors have been placed on paid leave stemming from an internal investigation into alleged overtime and payroll abuse.

Detective Sergeant John Boyle tells the Boston Globe the unidentified supervisors were assigned to the evidence management unit and placed on leave on February 15. The probe comes after three officers assigned to the department's Roxbury headquarters were placed on leave because of alleged payroll abuse.

Boyle said Friday the matter centers on an administrative issue and is being investigated by the internal affairs unit. It has also been referred to the Suffolk district attorney's office. He says the department is confident the integrity of the evidence maintained by the unit was not compromised.

Police Commissioner William Gross calls the alleged behavior "unacceptable" for any member of the department.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com