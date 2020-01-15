Boston police: Teens used replica gun to rob man

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police have arrested 13- and 15-year-old boys they say used a replica Uzi machine pistol to rob a man on a city street.

The victim was walking in the city's Dorchester neighborhood at about 11 p.m. Tuesday when he felt a sharp jab in his lower back, Sgt. Detective John Boyle told The Boston Globe.

One suspect rifled through the victim’s pockets, taking his phone, some cash, and a gift card, Boyle said.

One suspect hit the victim in the face while holding the suspected weapon in his hand, demanding the victim provide the code needed to unlock his phone, Boyle said.

The suspects were arrested minutes later as they left a nearby Dunkin’ restaurant, carrying the victim’s iPhone, gift card, and a replica Uzi machine pistol, police said.

No names were released because of their age. They faces charges including armed robbery in juvenile court.is continuing.