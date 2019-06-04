Boston police: 1 person shot in busy downtown area

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police are investigating a daylight shooting not far from the city's busy Prudential Center.

Officer James Moccia says a person was shot just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Huntington Avenue and West Newton Street.

Moccia says the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other details were immediately released.

Police blocked off several streets in the area and urged pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area.