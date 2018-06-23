Border Patrol: Heroin seized at New Mexico checkpoint

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents have seized more than $1 million in heroin at an immigration checkpoint in New Mexico.

The agency says authorities conducting an inspection at the checkpoint on New Mexico Highway 70 found the drugs Thursday in a black Honda that was being transported across the border on a tractor-trailer with other cars.

They say the Honda stood out because it was not in good condition, unlike the other vehicles. A canine also alerted agents to the vehicle.

In a statement, the Border Patrol said the heroin was wrapped in a bundle, along with a couple kilograms of cocaine.

U.S. Border Patrol Agent Fidel Baca said the driver would not be facing criminal prosecution in the case.

Additional details were not immediately available.