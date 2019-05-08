Bond hearing set for suspect in '99 double slaying

OZARK, Ala. (AP) — A judge says he will consider whether to set bail for an Alabama truck driver and part-time preacher charged with killing two young women two decades ago.

Dale County Circuit Judge Stanley Garner Jr. scheduled a bond hearing for 45-year-old Coley McCraney for May 22.

McCraney was arrested in March in the gunshot killings of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett. The bodies of the two 17-year-olds were found in the trunk of a car in southeast Alabama in 1999.

Defense lawyer David Harrison asked for a bond arguing the evidence isn't strong enough to keep McCraney in jail. He also says McCraney has strong community ties and isn't likely to flee.

Prosecutor Kirke Adams tells the Dothan Eagle he will oppose bond for McCraney, who's charged with capital murder.